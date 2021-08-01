Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 897,159 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.01.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,241,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,209,410. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

