Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $139.44 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $139,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.95.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $6.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $540.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $543.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

