Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $15.29 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,748,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ServiceNow by 398.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.00.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $587.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,647. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.53 and a twelve month high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

