Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $18.45 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 47.8% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 175,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 196,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,514,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $255.75. The stock had a trading volume of 996,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,537. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

