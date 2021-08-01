Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $48,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,932,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $234.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.84.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

