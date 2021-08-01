Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 995 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,576 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.5% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $64,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,748 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,737,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.53. 3,442,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,912. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

