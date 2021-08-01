Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Novartis were worth $24,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 80.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after buying an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after buying an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,737. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43. The company has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.