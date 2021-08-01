Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,600,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 95,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GORO opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GORO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

