Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 89,856 ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ACV Auctions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Brown University purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $8,653,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at about $3,639,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,071,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,103,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

