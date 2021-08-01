Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

