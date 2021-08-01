Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 223,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,895,000 after buying an additional 100,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 81.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 2,769,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,042,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KOS opened at $2.31 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $943.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

