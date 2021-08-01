Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Sierra Bancorp worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $371.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

