Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $3.30 Million in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 333,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPACU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $2,971,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $511,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $2,436,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $1,313,000.

NASDAQ GPACU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

