Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 352,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VELOU. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000.

Shares of Velocity Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

