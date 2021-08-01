Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,441,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,246,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

