Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,833,435 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 41,852 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

Shares of CNQ opened at $33.02 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -151.16%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

