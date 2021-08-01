Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 4,748 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,236,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,567,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,182 shares in the last quarter. Baymount Management LP bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $15,804,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,081,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,482,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 789,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.41. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

