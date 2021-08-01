Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $440.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $443.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.