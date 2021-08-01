Gradient Investments LLC Sells 141 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $145.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.23.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

