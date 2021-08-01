Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.