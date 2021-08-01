Gradient Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,909,000 after buying an additional 41,023 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.