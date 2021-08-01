Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 393.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 782,185 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 643,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,983 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $32,548,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 44.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,474,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 764,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,381,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 61,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

