Graphic Packaging Holding to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

NYSE GPK opened at $19.17 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 14.2% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 126,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 222,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

