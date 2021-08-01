Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.40. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $713.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after acquiring an additional 85,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

