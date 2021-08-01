Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.15 Million Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,561,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NEU stock opened at $315.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.57. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $432.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

