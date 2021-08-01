Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 21,419 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 1,110.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,098,000 after buying an additional 2,307,257 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $76,818,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $14,926,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 2,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 129,876 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.91 and a beta of 2.11. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

