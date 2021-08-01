Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

