Green Plains Partners (GPP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Green Plains Partners to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.52% and a net margin of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million.

NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

