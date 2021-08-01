Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Update

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GWTI remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. 28,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,886. Greenway Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Greenway Technologies

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy, Inc, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a proprietary gas-to-liquids syngas conversion systems to meet individual natural gas field/resource requirements. The company offers G-Reformer units to process a variety of natural gas streams, including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane, and/or biomass gas.

