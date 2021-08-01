Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of GDYN opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 233.89 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

