Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up to $19.06

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.06, but opened at $19.56. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 1,486 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

