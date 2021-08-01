Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Grupo Lala stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.79. Grupo Lala has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

About Grupo Lala

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

