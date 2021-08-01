Gulden Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and $12,548.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00351295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 549,923,650 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

