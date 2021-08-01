Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Update

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Gyrodyne stock remained flat at $$12.91 on Friday. Gyrodyne has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 4.06% of Gyrodyne worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

