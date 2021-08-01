Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stake Lifted by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after acquiring an additional 97,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Haemonetics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,522 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $94,581,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after buying an additional 96,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.72. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

