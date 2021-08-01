Hancock Whitney Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HWC stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

