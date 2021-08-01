Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HSBC lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $114.11 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $119.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.76.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.