Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $530.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 516 ($6.74), with a volume of 138496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.53).

The company has a market cap of £169.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 425.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is 1.45%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

