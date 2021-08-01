Harmony (ONE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.46 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Harmony has a market cap of $827.65 million and $30.46 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0794 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00084985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.65 or 0.00784135 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005333 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,123,964,848 coins and its circulating supply is 10,421,140,848 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.