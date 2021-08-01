Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €58.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DUE. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.20 ($47.29).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €40.38 ($47.51) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €22.60 ($26.59) and a 52-week high of €39.74 ($46.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.21.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

