Havens Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Havens Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. PRA Health Sciences comprises 2.5% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2,624.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRAH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH remained flat at $$165.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $175.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.50.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 617,348 shares of company stock worth $104,071,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

