Havens Advisors LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Sterling Bancorp accounts for 0.3% of Havens Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 432.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 270,869 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 156,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,312. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

