Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.31, but opened at $33.99. Hawkins shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 885 shares changing hands.
The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.70%.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 25.39%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1,179.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $773.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.
About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
