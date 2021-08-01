Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.31, but opened at $33.99. Hawkins shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 885 shares changing hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1,179.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $773.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

