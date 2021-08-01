Head to Head Analysis: Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) versus TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Integral Ad Science and TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88 TripAdvisor 1 6 6 0 2.38

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 32.93%. TripAdvisor has a consensus price target of $43.12, suggesting a potential upside of 13.62%. Given Integral Ad Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A TripAdvisor -78.84% -36.74% -15.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integral Ad Science and TripAdvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TripAdvisor $604.00 million 8.60 -$289.00 million ($1.87) -20.29

Integral Ad Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TripAdvisor.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats TripAdvisor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 884 million reviews and opinions on 7.9 million hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

