Head-To-Head Analysis: Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tri Pointe Homes has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Landsea Homes and Tri Pointe Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tri Pointe Homes 1 2 4 0 2.43

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.80%. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Tri Pointe Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and Tri Pointe Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 12.63% 5.73% Tri Pointe Homes 10.55% 17.21% 9.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and Tri Pointe Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.53 -$36.64 million N/A N/A Tri Pointe Homes $3.25 billion 0.84 $282.21 million $2.26 10.67

Tri Pointe Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Summary

Tri Pointe Homes beats Landsea Homes on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia. The Financial Services segment comprises of its TRI Pointe Connect mortgage financing operations and its TRI Pointe Assurance title services operations. The company was founded in April 2009 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

