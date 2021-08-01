Head to Head Comparison: Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) versus Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Pinduoduo and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 5 12 0 2.71 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinduoduo currently has a consensus price target of $159.47, indicating a potential upside of 74.07%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Risk & Volatility

Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -7.96% -13.24% -4.77% Steel Connect -5.25% -32.83% -1.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinduoduo and Steel Connect’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $9.12 billion 12.45 -$1.10 billion ($0.92) -99.58 Steel Connect $782.81 million 0.15 -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Steel Connect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services. The company also offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. In addition, it provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. Steel Connect, Inc. offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.