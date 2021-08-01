Head-To-Head Contrast: Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) & Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF)

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Italk shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Italk and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Italk N/A -337.48% -4.06% Covalon Technologies -7.12% -19.63% -5.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Italk and Covalon Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Italk N/A N/A -$27.24 million N/A N/A Covalon Technologies $19.19 million 2.11 -$5.17 million N/A N/A

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Italk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Italk and Covalon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Italk 0 0 4 0 3.00 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Italk currently has a consensus price target of $9.93, suggesting a potential upside of 68.22%. Given Italk’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Italk is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Summary

Italk beats Covalon Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc. provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers. It also sells cellular mobile products to wireless resellers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Sopac Cellular Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to iTalk, Inc. in December 2012. iTalk Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, moisture barriers and urology. The company was founded by Valerio DiTizio, William Jackson and Frank DiCosmo on April 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

