Head to Head Review: Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) vs. Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Nissan Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Nissan Motor $74.17 billion 0.33 -$4.22 billion ($1.59) -7.31

Electric Last Mile Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nissan Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A N/A Nissan Motor -0.61% -2.04% -0.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Nissan Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nissan Motor 0 2 1 0 2.33

Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 105.25%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electric Last Mile Solutions beats Nissan Motor on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; and demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

