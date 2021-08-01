Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

HTA stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

