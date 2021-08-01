Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

